Candidate slots quickly filling in for Hamilton’s five ridings

The three old line parties have all but completed their candidate selections for the September 20th election which was called today.

Flamborough Glanbrook

Former Mayoralty candidate Vito Sgro will represent the Liberals. Because of his Mayoralty run in 2018 his name has been on a ballot in the riding. He squares off against Conservative Dab Muys who has been a communications advisor to both David Sweet who announced he was not running again, as well as MPP Donna Skelly. Lorne Newick, an IBEW executive is the NDP standard-bearer. Martin Smith is running for the Green Party and Bill Panchyshyn represents the People’s Party of Canada.







Left to right, Vito Sgro Liberal, Dan Muys Conservative, Lorne Newick NDP, Bill Panchyshyn PPC

Hamilton Centre

Matthew Green will defend his 2019 win in Hamilton Centre for the NDP. He will face Margaret Bennett for the Liberals, Accountant Fabian Grenning for the Conservatives and Kevin Barber for the PPC.





Left to right, Matthew Green NDP, Margaret Bennett Liberal, Fabian Grenning Conservative

Hamilton East-Stoney Creek

26-year Hamilton City Council veteran Chad Collins will run to hold onto the Liberal seat formerly held by Bob Bratina who declined to run after breaking with his party over the LRT issue. He will face NDP’er Nick Milanovic who ran in 2019, Ned Kuruc the Conservative candidate, and Tim Keizer running for the Veterans Coalition





Left to right, Chad Collins Liberal, Ned Kuruk Conservative, Nick Milanovic NDP

Hamilton Mountain

Hamilton Mountain Liberals will pick their candidate on Monday. Bruno Uggenti, who ran in 2019, is facing a challenge from broadcast journalist Lisa Hepfner. Al Miles will represent the Conservatives. Malcom Allen was an NDP MP from Welland who hopes to hold the seat vacated by Scott Duvall. James Enos is running again for the Christian Heritage Party.







Left to right, Bruno Uggenti Liberal, Lisa Hepfner Liberal, Malcolm Allen NDP, Al Miles, Conservatives

Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas

Filomena Tassi, Hamilton’s only cabinet representative, is up against healthcare worker Bert Laranjo, the Conservative, Roberto Enriquez for the NDP and Victoria Galea the Green candidate.







Left to right, Bert Laranjo Conservative, Filomena Tassi Liberal, Roberto Enriquez NDP, Victoria Galea Green

Editor’s Note: We endeavored to locate pictures and biographical information for all of the candidates. Anyone who was missed can send information and pictures to john@Bayobserver.ca