Province reports 578 new COVID cases, Hamilton 57, Halton 21

As the fourth wave continues, in Ontario, 578 new COVID cases were reported along with two deaths. Hospitalizations increased by 13 to 136. Of those in hospital, 11 are fully vaccinated and 125 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Vaccination percentages continue to creep up with over 50,000 doses administered yesterday. So far, 20,146,936 vaccine doses have been administered. 81.4% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 73.1% have two doses.
With local Public Health units not reporting on weekends, the provincial figures show 57 new cases in Hamilton and 21 in Halton.