Hamilton police hoping more sex assault victims will come forward

Hamilton Police believe there are more victims after a sexual assault investigation involving two Hamilton men.

In June 2021, Hamilton Police Service began an investigation into a sexual assault of a 15-year-old male. As a result of the initial investigation, Hamilton Police Service have charged the following two individuals:

Paul Douglas Munro, 60-years-old from Hamilton

Sexual Assault Cause Bodily Harm and Sexual Interference

Joseph Hilray Huff, 26-years-old from Hamilton

Possession of Child Pornography

Investigators believe there may be additional victims as the suspects would target vulnerable and/or transient people and transport them in a red SUV to a Hamilton residence where they were sexually assaulted.

Hamilton Police are encouraging anybody with information to contact Detective Ryan Hashimoto at 905-546-4823 or Detective Lauren Troubridge 905-546-4854.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

There is no guaranteed way to prevent a sexual assault. Sharing the details of this assault is intended to provide the community information, and people are encouraged to trust their instincts.

For confidential support, please call the Sexual Assault Centre’s 24-hour support line at (905)525-4162; connect at www.sacha.ca, the Sexual Assault/Domestic Violence Care Centre at www.hhsc.ca/sadv or the Centre de santé communautaire www.cschn.ca