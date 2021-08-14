Get a COVID shot at a GO VAXX bus near you

Hamilton residents who want a no-fuss COVID shot can go to Eastwood Park at Burlington and Mary Streets and climb aboard the GO Transit bus that is there today and all day tomorrow. The GO VAXX bus clinic will operate from 9a.m. to 7p.m. It’s part of the Ontario government’s so-called “last mile strategy” to encourage the remaining eligible population to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.

As the number of cases in the fourth wave increase, vaccination percentages continue to creep up with over 50,000 doses administered yesterday. So far, 20,146,936 vaccine doses have been administered. 81.4% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 73.1% have two doses.

The green buses will be back next week as well at the following locations:

Thursday August 19, 2021, 10 am to 2 pm

Valens Lake Conservation Area

1691 Regional Road 97, Flamborough, N1R 5S7

Admission is free of charge to those attending the vaccine clinic.

First & second dose: walk-in. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available

Thursday, August 19, 2021, 4 to 8 pm

Rockton Fairgrounds

812 Old Highway 8, Rockton, L0R 1X0

First & second dose: walk-in.Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available

Friday August 20, 2021, 9 am to 7 pm

Rosedale Arena

100 Greenhill Avenue, Hamilton, L8K 6M4

First & second dose: walk-in. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available