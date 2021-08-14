Barton East fire causes millions of dollars in damage

Hamilton Firefighters are still dousing hot spots after a major industrial fire on Barton Street near Lake Avenue Saturday. The blaze was reported this morning at approximately 8:34 a.m. this morning. . Fire Arriving crews reported heavy smoke visible from a commercial truck repair business. The building has a large truck repair area and a second storey office area and was in the close proximity to two other businesses. Given the rapid growth of the fire, the incident was quickly upgraded. Crews went into the structure to initiate interior firefighting operations and had to be pulled out as potions of the roof began to collapse. The alarm was upgraded to a third alarm and exterior defensive firefighting operations commenced. During these operations three aerial apparatus were deployed to direct high volume master streams at the fire in addition to multiple hose lines on the ground.

Given the deep seated nature of the fire, it took crews over 4 hours to bring it under control. Firefighters were able to protect the neighbouring buildings. No injuries have been reported at this time. During the height of the fire smoke was traveling a southernly direction across Barton street. Residents in the area were advised to shelter in place and close their windows. Crews are expected to remain on scene throughout the afternoon and evening working on extinguishing hot spots.

The structure has sustained significant damage that is estimated to in the millions of dollars. At this time the origin and cause of the fire in not known.