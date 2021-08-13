West 5th Vaccination Clinic staying open at least one more week

St. Joe’s West 5th COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will remain open until August 23, at which time St, Joes will reassess the need to keep the clinic open in partnership with Hamilton Public Health Services.

In a statement Dr. David Russell, Chief of Staff (Interim) and VP Academic and Medical Affairs, and Dr. Cheryl Williams, Executive Vice President, Clinical Operations and Chief Nursing Executive write: “Originally the clinic was slated to close on August 17, but a continued push towards increasing vaccination rates across Hamilton is critical at this time. Hamilton’s vaccination rates are falling behind other Ontario cities and on August 12, Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, stated that the latest national data indicates a fourth wave is underway in Canada.

The decision to keep St. Joe’s West 5th COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic open until at least August 23 was made in partnership with Hamilton Public Health Services. The clinic will offer 400 appointments with capacity for 100 walk-ins daily.

The COVID-19 vaccine will also continue to be available at two primary care-led clinics (David Braley Health Sciences Centre and Winterberry Family Medicine), as well as in pharmacies and targeted mobile pop-up clinics across the city.

To date, St. Joe’s has administered close to 160,000 doses of the vaccine, and we continue to play a leadership role in mass vaccination clinics, showcasing collaboration and leadership within our organization and with Hamilton Healthcare Partners. A huge thank-you to everyone involved.”