Hamilton reporting 46 new COVID cases
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 46 new COVID cases Friday—a jump of 11 from Thursday. There were no fatalities and hospitalizations were 23. There was no change in Hamilton’s outbreak count which stands at six. Halton reported 22 new cases, no deaths and five hospitalizations. Hamilton has recorded four COVID fatalities since July 1, compared to 26 in the previous six-week period. Halton recorded eight deaths in the last six weeks, compared to nine in the previous six week period.
It was another 500-plus COVID case count in Ontario with 510 cases reported. There were also four deaths. Vaccinations continue to creep along In with under 50,000 doses administered for the fourth straight day. Still, 81.3% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 72.8% have two doses. 20,096,593 vaccine doses have been administered. 123 people are hospitalized (excl. ICU) with COVID19. Nine are fully vaccinated and 114 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.