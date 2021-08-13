Cash will help ongoing efforts to improve area watersheds

Some federal funding will support efforts to improve water quality and habitat in Hamilton Harbour and Cootes Paradise. Minister Karina Gould, announced up to $425,000 in funding for the Royal Botanical Gardens’ Wetlands Rehabilitation Program and $154,000 to support the City of Burlington’s Grindstone Creek Erosion Control Planning.

This investment will enable the Royal Botanical Gardens to support the expansion of native species and the management of invasive species’ (European Manna Grass, Phragmites, Common Carp), to restore fish and wildlife wetland habitat.

Royal Botanical Gardens staff will monitor water quality, aquatic vegetation, the fish community, and amphibians to assess the status of the beneficial use impairments.

The money will allow continued progress in addressing three Hamilton Harbour Areas of Concern – Undesirable Algae, Degradation of Fish and Wildlife Populations and Loss of Fish and Wildlife Habitat.

Funding for the City of Burlington will support detailed designs of erosion control protection projects in Grindstone Creek, an important tributary fish habitat in the Hamilton Harbour Area of Concern.

The erosion is the cause of degraded fish and wildlife habitat and a source of nutrients that causes unwanted algae n Grindstone Creek and the Hamilton Harbour.

“Support from the Great Lakes Protection Initiative is critical for invasive species management and aquatic ecosystem restoration in our coastal marshes. Specifically, funding will help us implement important restoration projects for the diverse habitats in the upstream portions of Cootes Paradise and Grindstone Marsh.” Said Tys Theijsmeijer, Head of Natural Areas, Royal Botanical Gardens.