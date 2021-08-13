Another 500-plus COVID case count as fully vaccinated approach 73 percent
It was another 500-plus COVID case count in Ontario with 510 cases reported. There were also four deaths. Vaccinations continue to creep along with under 50,000 doses administered for the fourth straight day. Still, 81.3% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 72.8% have two doses. 20,096,593 vaccine doses have been administered.. 123 people are hospitalized (excl. ICU) with COVID19. Nine are fully vaccinated and 114 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 35 new COVID cases Thursday—a slight drop from 38 on Wednesday. There were no fatalities and hospitalizations were up by 3 to 23. Halton reported 24 cases with no fatalities and only four COVID patients in Halton Hospitals.
