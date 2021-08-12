Little change in local COVID cases counts as province posts highest daily count since mid-June

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 35 new COVID cases Thursday—a slight drop from 38 on Wednesday. There were no fatalities and hospitalizations were up by 3 to 23. Halton reported 24 cases with no fatalities and only four COVID patients in Halton Hospitals.

The province is reporting 513 new COVID cases—the highest single day count in two months. There were no new deaths, however. Tuesday, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health told reporters that residents should expect to see a rise in infections heading into the fall, but that it was “not a cause for panic. Our case rates will fluctuate over time,” Dr. Kieran Moore said. “If we really work well together in Ontario, we can blunt this. We can decrease its impact. We can lessen morbidity and mortality and have less young people die as a result.”

The positivity rate in Ontario has also jumped to about 2.1 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health, with just under 22,900 tests processed in the last 24-hour period.

Of the 513 cases reported Thursday, Health Minister Christine Elliott says that 360 of them are in unvaccinated individuals and 56 had one shot.

Despite the spike in positive tests, hospitalizations in Ontario so far have not increased correspondingly. There were 116 hospitalizations reported Thursday, an increase of eight.

