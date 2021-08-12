Hamilton Police stage big drug bust

The Hamilton Police Purple Rain operation has resulted in arrests, and the seizure of weapons, drugs and cash. Police recently executed four search warrants which resulted in the seizures and the arrests

Six individuals have been charged with 48 offences. Searches were conducted with the assistance of Niagara Regional Police and Peel Regional Police.

The investigation remains on-going therefore further details will not be shared.

Hamilton Police are releasing the results of these search warrants.

Police seized a large quantity of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine valued at a total of approximately $250,000. Police also seized over $20,000 of Canadian currency believed to be the proceeds of crime. A gun was located and seized at every location along with scales and ammunition.

Anyone with information about gun violence or any crime within the city please call Hamilton Police 905-546-4925 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.