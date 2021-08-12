City of Burlington launches Housing Strategy survey

The City is conducting a Housing Strategy to provide current and future residents with more housing options across the city. The Housing Strategy is an opportunity to develop solutions for housing issues in Burlington that will build on and support the Region’s Housing Strategy.

The City is looking for resident feedback to help understand residents’ experience finding suitable, affordable, safe and accessible housing in Burlington through an online survey at getinvolvedburlington.ca/housingstrategy.

The survey is open now until Sept. 3, 2021.

The purpose of this survey is to collect information about residents’ experiences with housing in Burlington. The survey provides an opportunity to share experiences, challenges and ideas to enhance understanding of housing in Burlington.

The information collected by this survey will be used to support statistical information, like the Statistics Canada’s Census, to help the City to identify housing issues, gaps and the housing needs of Burlington residents to support the development of a Housing Strategy.

This is the second survey in the Housing Strategy project. In March 2021, as part of the Housing Strategy Launch, the first Housing Strategy survey was released. This initial survey collected information about housing concerns in Burlington and sought feedback on how stakeholders would like to be engaged throughout the Housing Strategy Project.

The feedback from the first Housing Strategy survey helped us understand people’s interest in housing issues in Burlington. This feedback is summarized in the Housing Survey Launch Feedback Report presented to Council in April 2021. This information was used to inform the Housing Strategy project’s Engagement Plan.

For more information, or to complete the survey, visit getinvolvedburlington.ca/housingstrategy.