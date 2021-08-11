Wetland restoration in Flamborough will help with flood control, improve the environment

A new wetland that has been created at Flamborough Centre Park will restore some original habitat and at the same time help control flooding on Grindstone Creek which feeds the area. Conservation Halton will be celebrating the completion of Phase 2 of the Flamborough Centre Park wetland restoration project (969 Centre Road, Hamilton).

Centre Park, has a seasonally high water table, limited recreational opportunities and challenging maintenance requirements. Conservation Halton collaborated with the City in identifying options for restoring the natural environment on a small portion of the property, which used to be a treed deciduous swamp, before the land was cleared. The initiative will see approximately 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of the underutilized City of Hamilton recreational park transformed to productive treed wetland and marsh ecosystems. This project involves removing a portion of the topsoil from the area creating a shallow wetland and pit and mound features, and planting the area with native species that are tolerant of wet ground conditions.

This project underscores the critical role of wetlands in providing natural flood control infrastructure and building community resilience to climate change. Part of a larger flood prone area that drains into the upper reaches of Grindstone Creek, the project will add flood storage capacity and is expected to reduce water flows downstream.

Restoration of wetland ecosystems (pit and mound swamp forest, wet mixed open marsh) and wildlife habitat features (woody and herbaceous plants) will also provide co-benefits to the community including:

Improved water quality into Hamilton Harbour;

Increased natural buffers;

Natural heritage connectivity;

Diversity of flora and fauna at the site; and,

Improved quality of the remaining publicly accessible portion of the site.

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time: 10:00 am

Location: Flamborough Centre Park

969 Centre Road, Hamilton, ON L8N 2Z7

Parking will be available at Flamborough Centre Park. After check-in at the Conservation Halton tent, we will walk to the restoration site for a tour, the ground breaking ceremony and a photo opportunity.