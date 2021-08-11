Vaccination in Ontario will hit 20 million today, as province refocuses its COVID reporting protocols

Yesterday Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kieran Moore, suggested that as the province proceeds into the next phase of the COVID 19 pandemic that the focus will shift away from daily case counts and focus more on the impact on the health care system in terms of hospital admissions and ICU cases. He also stressed the importance of focusing on the vaccination count. He expressed confidence that with 81.1 percent of Ontarians aged 12-plus with one shot and 72.2 percent fully vaccinated that even with higher case counts, the impact on the healthcare system will not be as severe as in previous waves. The province is expected to exceed the 20 million vaccination mark today. Dr. Moore stressed that there will be hikes in COVID cases after September as the cooler weather comes, schools reopen and people move indoors; but we expressed confidence that if vaccinations continue, the effect will not mirror previous waves.

108 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 6 are fully vaccinated, 102 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status at this time. 108 people are also in ICU due to COVID-19. There are 324 new cases of #COVID19. 234 cases are in unvaccinated individuals and 32 in partially vaccinated individuals.

Hamilton Public Health reports 26 new cases and no deaths after a weekend that saw a total of 80 new cases. The outbreak at Arbour Creek Long Term Case has been declared over, leaving seven active outbreaks in Hamilton. There are 20 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals.