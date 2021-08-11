Pressure Building for Ontario to institute vaccine certificates

Ontario Liberal leader Stephen Del Duca is the latest leader to call for the institution of some kind of vaccine documentation. He is also calling for s mandatory vaccines for front-line health care and education workers. This brings the entire opposition in Ontario on the same page. Yesterday Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner called for vaccination certificates and last week NDP leader Andrea Horwath called for them after reversing an earlier position opposing vaccine passports.

The politicians are following the lead of Health organizations such as: the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario, the Ontario Medical Association, the Council of Ontario Universities, Colleges Ontario, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, AdvantAge Ontario and the Ontario Long-term Care Association. The government of Ontario’s own Science Advisory Table has provided similar advice, in particular with respect to the need for a province-wide vaccine certificate.

In a letter to Premier Ford, Del Duca writes: “I am writing today to request an urgent meeting with you to discus and the critical need for an Ontario-wide vaccine certificate. I further ask that the other opposition party leaders be invited to participate in this meeting as well.

More than two weeks ago, Ontario Liberals announced the need for the measures listed above in order to ensure that any fourth wave of COVID-19 that our residents might have endure be as minimal as possible. To date, a number of key stakeholder groups and opinion leaders have joined the ever-increasing chorus of voices urging you to do the right thing and provide responsible and reasonable leadership.”

One of the big issues is whether such certificates will be recognized for foreign travel. Some countries have not approved the mixing of the various vaccine types that has been used in Ontario. The private sector appears to be talking the lead on the issue by demanding proof of vaccination for admission to mass events.