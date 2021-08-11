Coming to a street near you: E-Scooters

Hamilton is coming one step closer to allowing E-Scooters on its streets, and there could be a lot of them. Staff were given the green light Wednesday to issue a request for Proposals for two operators to provide the service. It will be a one-year pilot project. The introduction of the service will be subject to a number of conditions which follow:

Number of Scooters: Staff is recommending a maximum of two operators be selected, with each operator managing a fleet of no less than 150 scooters and no more than 350 scooters in the existing bike share service area. However, if the operator wishes to extend their service area beyond the minimum, they will be able to provide additional E-Scooters in the ratio of 15 devices per one square kilometer to a maximum of 900 E-Scooters per operator and the operator may choose how many square kilometers they wish to operate in;

– Operating Speed: Commercial E-Scooters will be limited to a maximum speed of 20 km/h (comparable to a beginner cyclist) and will be “geo-fenced” to reduce speed to 10 km/h when operating in identified parks, high-pedestrian areas, and paths (comparable to walking speed);

– Operating Areas: E-Scooters will be permitted to operate on roads, bike lanes, and designated pathways and trails. E-Scooters will not be permitted to operate on sidewalks. Stickers will be required on every E-Scooter saying, “No Sidewalk Riding” and an app message will remind users of this when starting their trip;

– Lock-Up E-Scooters: All commercial E-Scooters will be required to have a “locking” mechanism and will be required to be fastened to a rack or pole, similar to the existing bikeshare system. This aims to address the issues experienced in other jurisdictions where E-Scooters could be left anywhere;

– Parking Management and Enforcement: Commercial operators will be required to educate users on proper parking procedures, such as not blocking the sidewalk clearway path of travel, obstructing features such as utility accesses, garbage bins, or doorways, or curbside zones reserved for uses such as buses, taxis or loading.

The City and members of the public will be able to report improperly parked E-Scooters, which the operator will be required to address within a defined time period. Should the operator not meet the time period, the City has the option to address the issue and recover the cost through a security deposit;

– Scooter Style: All E-Scooters will be kick-style, meaning that they will not have a seat or pedal, and riders will need to stand while using them. To adhere to the Government of Ontario’s E-Scooter pilot framework, there can only be one rider at a time, no cargo can be carried, baskets are not allowed, it must have two wheels and brakes, must have a horn or bell, as well as, front and rear lights;

– Scooter Complaint Hotline: Include highly visible contact information on the E-Scooters including a unique identifying vehicle number, a call-in complaint phone number, and a complaint website;

– Scooter Platform Visual Alert: E-Scooters will be required to have a high-contrast treatment on the handle bars and the deck (the part on which riders stand) that helps to visually alert individuals with low vision of potential obstructions in their path;

– Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System: Operators will be required to include specialized equipment or techniques that create a sound automatically to alert pedestrians of the presence of an E-Scooter on a sidewalk or pathway. This alert system is in addition to the provision of a bell, which is a legal requirement for operators; and,