Another discount option for London Heathrow

The perfect solution for people in the Hamilton airport catchment area would be direct flights to London. But for those who wish to avoid the chaos of Pearson there is a potential option. Jet Blue, the US discount airline is inaugurating bargain transatlantic service to London effective today. The JetBlue hub at JFK can be reached by numerous daily flights from Buffalo. The airline will start off with nonstop service between New York’s John F Kennedy (JFK) and London Heathrow (LHR). The airline will add service to London Gatwick at the end of September.

Referring to a number of airlines abandoning their slots at London Airports due to COVID, Robin Hayes, CEO, JetBlue noted, “The pandemic has opened doors to London’s two busiest airports, and we look forward to bringing customers low fares and great service at both Heathrow and Gatwick,”

The flight schedule

JetBlue will start off with just one transatlantic service, flying between JFK and LHR. This will be a once-daily service operating out of the airport’s Terminal 2 facility.

Flights for both Heathrow and Gatwick will operate daily on JetBlue’s new Airbus A321LRs, which are configured with 24 redesigned Mint suites and 114 core seats. These aircraft will also offer Airbus’ new Airspace cabin interior.

All of the A321LRs delivered to JetBlue in 2021 will be deployed on these transatlantic JFK routes. The airline also notes that additional A321LRs scheduled for delivery in 2022 will operate the airline’s Boston to London service.

For travelers flying from the UK to the US, the CDC’s website notes that a negative test result is required, which should be taken no more than three days before the flight. Alternately, travelers can show documentation of recovery.

These testing hurdles, in addition to being a highly competitive route, might mean JetBlue’s A321LRs won’t be completely full. At least the savings on JetBlue’s fares might help pay for these tests, making the process a little easier on the wallet. The service has kicked off with one way flights for a little over $200 US. First class return seats would cost about $2000 CDN.