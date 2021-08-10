Province reports 321 new COVID cases and two deaths
For the second day in a row Ontario’s new COVID case count was in the 300 range, with a count of 321 cases and two deaths. The spike in new COVID cases that began at the beginning of the month has so far not resulted in a significant change in hospitalizations. The province is reporting 100 people in hospital. There were 16,479 teats conducted for a positivity rate of 1.7 percent. 48,000 vaccinations were administered as the province creeps towards 20 million doses this week. There are now nearly 9.4 Million residents fully vaccinated.
Hamilton Public Health reports 26 new cases and no deaths after a weekend that saw a total of 80 new cases. The outbreak at Arbour Creek Long Term Case has been declared over, leaving seven active outbreaks in Hamilton. There are 20 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals.