Province to move away from daily COVID count to focus on key indicators affecting the healthcare system

For those who follow the daily COVID count on the Ministry of Health COVID website, there have been some changes. Health officials are turning the focus away from the daily case count, which has been increasing lately, and looking more at the key indicators like hospitalizations and ICU cases.

In a release, Alexandra Hilkene , spokesperson for the Minister of Health wrote, As Dr.(Kieran) Moore (Chief Medical Officer, Ontario) made clear in his recent op-ed, we can expect cases to begin to rise as we approach September. However, thanks to the protection offered by vaccines, growing case counts will not have the same meaning as they did earlier in the pandemic. Hospitalization and ICU admissions will be the key indicators that show us the effectiveness of our response against COVID-19.

As such, the updates to our website will include additional vaccination data, as well as re-arrange how the data is presented online to prioritize vaccinations and hospitalizations.

Of note, while breakthrough cases will still occur in individuals who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, getting vaccinated provides strong protection against COVID-19. As such, we felt it was important to include data linking vaccination status with COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions, as well as case counts.

Categories will include:

• Individuals in hospital due to COVID-19 (excluding ICU) broken down by unvaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated individuals

• Individuals in ICU due to COVID-19 broken down by unvaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated individuals

• All COVID-19 cases broken down by unvaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated individuals

In today’s figures under the new reporting format fully two-thirds of new COVID cases are unvaccinated. Only 19 percent of the new COVID cases are among fully vaccinated residents.