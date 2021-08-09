Hamilton Police have identified a suspect in stabbing homicide

Hamilton Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect believed responsible for the murder of a male at Mission Services.

Sunday, just before noon Hamilton Police responded to a 911 call for a male who had been stabbed in the parking lot of Mission Services located at 325 James St. N. in Hamilton.

Police and Hamilton Paramedics responded and located a 31-year-old male in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds. Both citizens and first responders attempted life-saving efforts to stop the bleeding to the male victim. The victim was transported to the Hamilton General Hospital with life-threatening injuries and eventually succumbed to his injuries at approximately 12:20 p.m.

The Hamilton Police Service Major Crime Unit has taken the lead in the city’s 12th homicide of 2021. Police have secured the scene and will continue to investigate throughout the night.

Police are currently seeking the following male suspect who is wanted on reasonable and probable grounds for the 1st degree murder of our male victim:

Jheidohn Shakeed Serieaux

23-years-old

No Fixed Address

Serieaux is considered armed, as a weapon has not been recovered at this time. He is approximately 5’9 and 160 pounds and was wearing a dark hoodie and black pants. Police are encouraging the public NOT to approach Serieaux, but to call 911 if his location is known. Serieaux will be charged with 1st degree murder.

If you have any information to provide police, you are encouraged to contact Detective David Brewster at 905-546-4067.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com .