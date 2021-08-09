Provincial COVID count back below 400

Allowing for a certain unreliability of COVID stats collected on weekends, Ontario is reporting 325 cases of COVID19 and over 15,800 tests completed. Yesterday’s total case count was 423. Locally, there are 90 new cases in Toronto, 47 in Peel Region, 29 in York Region and 26 in Windsor-Essex.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 19,902,159 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 29,949 doses administered yesterday. There are nearly 9.3 million fully vaccinated residents

The fourth wave of COVID appears to be a reality locally and across the province. Provincial figures show Hamilton with 42 new COVID cases, which is the highest single day count since June 3rd.It was a similar situation in Halton, where 17 new cases were reported—the highest since early July.