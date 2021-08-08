Hamilton Police investigate Homicide on James North

Hamilton police are dealing with their second homicide in two days. In a Twitter feed Police said that a “person died at Mission Services on James Street North at Barton Street following an “altercation in the parking lot.” Social media tweets suggest the victim suffered multiple stab wounds.

The death occurred just before noon Sunday

Photos from the scene show blood and medical gear in the parking lot of the men’s shelter at 325 James St. N.

Parts of James North and Barton are blocked off

Hamilton police’s major crime unit has taken over the investigation.

This is the second homicide in 48 hours in Hamilton. Friday night, police were called to a parking lot behind a plaza on Mud Street West on Stoney Creek Mountain investigating a triple shooting. A 17-year-old died in that incident.