COVID case counts climbing again

The fourth wave of COVID appears to be a reality locally and across the province. Provincial figures show Hamilton with 42 new COVID cases, which is the highest single day count since June 3rd.It was a similar situation in Halton, where 17 new cases were reported—the highest since early July.

Meanwhile Ontario recorded its highest single day total in seven weeks. Ontario is reporting 423 cases ofCOVID19 and six deaths. Nearly 15,000 tests were completed bringing the positivity rate up to two percent. Locally, there are 109 new cases in Toronto, 57 in York Region, 51 in Peel Region and 29 in Windsor-Essex.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 19,872,210 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 46,970 doses administered yesterday.