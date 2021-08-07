Teen killed in Stoney Creek Mountain shootout

A shooting incident on Stoney Creek Mountain has claimed the life of a teenaged male. Early Friday evening,, a shots rang out in the rear parking lot at 288 Mud Street West, Hamilton. Two suspects approached three individuals who were standing in the parking lot and fired several shots at them.

A 17-year-old male sustained critical injuries and was pronounced deceased in hospital, while a 35-year-old male sustained life-altering injuries. A 25-year-old male was treated for his injuries and has since been released.

At this time, the name of the victim is not being released pending next of kin notification.

The Hamilton Police Major Crime Unit is looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information about what took place. Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting.

There will be a large police presence in the area of Mud Street West and Paramount Drive over the weekend. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Frank De Vuono at 905-546-3827.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com .