High-speed internet coming to a rural community near you

With a federal election apparently imminent and a provincial election 10 months away, Ottawa and Ontario announced they will spend $252 million to bring high-speed internet to 60,000 rural Ontario households in southwestern Ontario in dozens of communities.

The two governments have partnered to support large-scale, fibre-based projects that they say will provide high-speed internet access to all corners of the province by 2025.

A joint news release says by the end of this year, over 435,000 households will be connected to improved broadband.

Ontario is almost 40 per cent of the way in its plan to achieve 100 per cent connectivity for all regions in the province by the end of 2025. This latest announcement will provide up to 17,000 homes and businesses with access to high-speed.

Of interest locally is a plan to spend $79 million to brin g broadband to roughly 33,000 homes and businesses to communities such as, Copetown, Campbellville, Binbrook, Freelton, Sheffield, Milton, Mount Hope, , Hagersville, Lynden, Cayuga, Nelles Corners, Millgrove, Rockton, Empire Corners, Lowville, Carlisle, Stoney Creek, Strabane, , Burlington, Troy, Ancaster, Dundas, Waterdown, Kilbride, Hamilton, and Winona Park