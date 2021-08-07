City Hall Bogus Bomb Threat Suspect Arrested

A Hamilton man is in a heap of trouble over what turned out to be a fake bomb threat that emptied Hamilton City Hall on Friday..

On Friday, Hamilton City Hall received a bomb threat over the phone just after 11:00 a.m. The building was evacuated while police searched the premises. The threat also caused the closure of Main Street between Bay Street and MacNab Street.

After a search of the building, police found nothing suspicious and were able to reopen the surrounding streets and building by 4:30 p.m. Further investigation identified a 28-year old Hamilton male as the suspect responsible for issuing the threat.

Robin Tanguay was arrested by Hamilton Police and faces charges of mischief and uttering threats to cause death.