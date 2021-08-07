Another big spike in COVID cases: Ontario reporting 378

For the second day in a row the province is reporting new COVID cases above 300. Ontario is reporting 378 cases of COVID19 and nearly 20,900 tests completed, for a positivity rate of 1.8 percent.. Locally, there are 94 new cases in Toronto, 62 in York Region, 38 in Peel Region, 30 in Hamilton, 20 in Durham Region and 20 in the Region of Waterloo. Hospitalizations are moving up as well. There are 138 COVID patients in Ontario hospitals-up 24 from Friday.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 19,825,240 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 61,041 doses administered yesterday.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting19 cases of COVID 19, bringing the seven-say average for new cases in Hamilton to 15. The spike in cases did not impact Hamilton hospitals which announced a drop in COVID patients from 23 to 15. There was no change in the active outbreak counts which sits at seven.

The province is reporting 11 new COVID cases in Halton. There are five COVID patients in Halton hospitals.