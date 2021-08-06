One killed, one seriously hurt in two separate Bronte Road accidents

A female pedestrian has been killed and the operator of a motorized scooter seriously hurt in two separate vehicle accidents in Bronte.

Thursday evening Halton Police were notified of a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Bronte Road and Khalsa Gate in the Town of Oakville. A 70-year-old female from Oakville had crossed Bronte Road mid-block and was struck by a black Cadillac SUV that was travelling southbound. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The involved driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the police investigation.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, and anyone who witnessed the collision who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call lead investigator DC STEVENSON, or an on duty member of the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065

On Tuesday afternoon, a man was operating a motorized scooter in the area of Bronte Road and Lakeshore Road West in Oakville. As he entered the pedestrian crossing he was struck by a motor vehicle that was turning westbound onto Lakeshore Road West. The impact knocked the male off his scooter and into the intersection. The driver of the motor vehicle did stop and assisted the male in getting back onto the scooter and safely off the roadway. Unfortunately, the drivers’ information was not obtained at the time, and the two parted ways. As a result of the incident, the scooter operator was later transported to hospital via ambulance with serious injuries.

In efforts to complete the investigation, police would like to identify the driver of the motor vehicle. The vehicle is described as a 2 door red Volkswagen.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Halton Regional Police at 905-825-4777 ext. 2210.