Hamilton reporting 16 new COVID cases

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 16 news COVID cases-down from 19 yesterday. With recoveries the number of active cases in Hamilton has decreased by right to 127. There were no fatalities. There were new outbreaks declared at the Bridge Supportive Housing, Good Shepherd Women’s Services and St. Leonard’s Society involving a total of five cases, bringing to nine the total number of outbreaks in Hamilton. Halton is reporting five cases. There were no new deaths in either unit. Hospitalizations in Hamilton sit at 16 cases and four for Halton Hospitals.

Ontario has recorded its highest new COVID case count since early June. The province is reporting 340 cases of COVID19 and over 23,400 tests completed, for a positivity rate of 1.4 percent. There were 18 deaths reported but 16 of them were the result of data catch-up from previous months. Locally, there are 80 new cases in Toronto, 41 in York Region, 36 in Peel Region, 23 in Windsor-Essex and 22 in the Region of Waterloo.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 19,764,199 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 53,975 doses administered yesterday.