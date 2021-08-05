Hamilton COVID cases hit 19, hospitalizations drop

Hamilton Public Health is reporting19 cases of COVID 19, bringing the seven-say average for new cases in Hamilton to 15. The spike in cases did not impact Hamilton hospitals which announced a drop in COVID patients from 23 to 15. There was no change in the active outbreak counts which sits at seven.

The province is reporting 11 new COVID cases in Halton. There are five COVID patients in Halton hospitals.

Ontario is reporting 213 cases of COVID19 and 14 deaths. 12 of those deaths were from earlier this year as the province adjusts its data. Nearly 23,500 tests were completed bringing the positivity rate down to 1.2 percent from its peak earlier this week of 1.4 Percent. Locally, there are 44 new cases in Toronto, 31 in Peel Region, 18 in York Region and 17 in Windsor-Essex.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 19,710,224 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 58,213 doses administered yesterday. The number of fully vaccinated residents is nearly 9.2 million, bringing the fully vaccinated percentage past 72 percent. Almost 82 percent of residents have had one shot.