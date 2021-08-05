Burlington Seniors Center gets upgrades, now providing programs

Over the past several months, the Burlington Seniors’ Centre (BSC) has been undergoing some changes to the facility. The BSC is now offering some indoor programs while following all safety guidelines outlined by the Province and Public Health and anticipates a gradual increase in service over coming months.

Facility Changes

• Reception area now has more space for visitors entering/exiting the building

• Office area is now open-concept

• Improved accessibility and wider counter service areas

• New accessible outdoor raised garden beds on accessible patio surface, built in partnership with a donation from Club 9

Hearing Loop

Funding granted by the Ministry of Seniors and Accessibility and the City of Burlington, helped to partially support the new Hearing Loop system installed throughout key locations in the BSC. This assistive hearing technology will enable individuals who use hearing devices to automatically or manually connect with a signal that amplifies sound within their hearing aids or handheld receivers. Customer Service staff and Program Instructors will wear microphones to transmit their voice effortlessly to the receivers or hearing aids to provide clear sound for users when they come within proximity of the Hearing Loop zones. Hearing Loops will be available in most community rooms and the reception area at the Seniors’ Centre.

For more information about recreation programs for Adults at any location across the City or to find out more about the Burlington Seniors’ Centre, visit burlinton.ca/recreation.