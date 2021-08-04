Province reports 139 new COVID cases

With the long weekend out of the way more accurate COVID data is available. After several days last week where COVID cases were above 200, Ontario is reporting 139 cases of COVID19 and 11 deaths. Over 17,100 tests have been completed for a positivity rate of 1.23 percent. Locally, there are 26 new cases in Toronto, 19 in the Region of Waterloo, 18 in Peel Region and 15 in York Region. Hospitalizations sit at 108.

Vaccinations have continued to fall off as more As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 19,652,011 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 60,094 doses administered yesterday. There are more than 9.1 Million fully vaccinated.

Hamilton Public Health reported a total of 40 new COVID cases over the three-day long weekend. But with recoveries the number of active cases dropped by five to 133. There were no deaths and hospitalizations sit at 25. The outbreak at St Joseph’s Villa and the Meat Factory are declared over, but there were new outbreaks at Carol Anne’s Place, YWCA, and Chlan’s landscaping, leaving the total number of outbreaks at seven. Halton recorded 33 cases over the three-day weekend with no deaths. There are now only three COVID patients in Halton hospitals.