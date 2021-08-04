Local COVID cases eased slightly

Local COVID cases are running below the most recent seven-day averages for both Hamilton and Halton. Hamilton Public Health is reporting 11 new cases and one death. Hamilton’s seven day average has dropped by one case to 16. There are 132 active COVID cases in Hamilton, down from 138 last Friday. Hospitalizations dropped by two to 23. There are still seven active outbreaks underway in Hamilton.

Halton is reporting seven cases and no deaths, with four hospitalizations. In a release today the Village at Tansley Woods reports only one remaining active case in the outbreak there.

With the long weekend over, more reliable COVID data is available. Ontario is reporting 139 cases of COVID19 and 11 deaths. Over 17,100 tests have been completed. Locally, there are 26 new cases in Toronto, 19 in the Region of Waterloo, 18 in Peel Region and 15 in York Region. Hospitalizations sit at 108—well below the numbers from mid July.

With 81.5 percent of Ontarians having at least one dose of vaccine and 71.4 percent fully vaccinated, the number of vaccinations continues to drop. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 19,652,011 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 60,094 doses administered yesterday. There are more than 9.1 million fully vaccinated.