Teacher union leader Harvey Bischof to run with the NDP in 2022

The Ontario NDP have recruited a name candidate in Brantford-Brant for next year’s election. Former president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, high school teacher and advocate for public education, Harvey Bischof will be the Ontario NDP’s candidate in Brantford—Brant.

Bischof will be formally nominated on Aug. 16.

Commented NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, “I’m thrilled that Harvey is joining our team to fight for the province our kids, and all Ontarians, deserve. He’s a caring, knowledgeable and experienced advocate for public education, good jobs, and the services people count on — and I know he’ll make a big difference for the people of Brantford—Brant..”

Harvey Bischof is a high school English teacher, who served as president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation from 2017 to 2021

He earned a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree from Trent University, and a Masters of Arts and Bachelor of Education degree from Queen’s University.

Bischof will face off against Progressive Conservative MPP Will Bouma, a St George optometrist and former Brant County councillor. Bouma eked out a 600-vote win in the 2018 election over the NDP candidate.