CHCH’s Lisa Hepfner seeks Liberal Nomination on Hamilton Mountain

As had been recently rumoured, veteran CHCH reporter Lisa Hepfner has thrown her hat into the ring to seek the Liberal nomination for Hamilton Mountain. The riding has been represented since 2005 by former Hamilton Councillor Scott Duvall who announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election. The NDP have nominated Malcolm Allen, a 67-year-old former NDP MP for Welland. Also seeking the Liberal nomination is Bruno Uggenti who ran in the 2019 federal election and lost by 3,000 votes to Duvall.

Hepfner made her announcement in a Tweet this morning.

The Liberals have also nominated Vito Sgro in the Flamborough Glanbrook riding that was vacated by long-time MP David Sweet. Sgro, a shareholder in the Bay Observer will square off against Dan Muys, a former David Sweet staffer. Lorne Newick, an Electrical Workers Union executive will represent the NDP.

There is no word so far on a Liberal Candidates for Hamilton-East Stoney Creek where MP Bob Bratina will not be seeking re-election. It is understood the Liberals have selected a candidate for the Hamilton Centre riding, but no announcement has been made.