Burlington seeks proposals for Culture Days

The City of Burlington is calling for local artists, cultural professionals and creative organizations to host free, interactive online events and activities during the 12th annual Culture Days.

Culture Days will continue to offer an interactive four-week schedule of activities. Kicking off Sept. 24 and running until Oct. 24.

This year’s theme RE:IMAGINE, explores new ideas and innovation in arts and culture while committing to building tangible change in the sector and society. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Ontario Culture Days Festival will offer a hybrid of in-person events as well as digital and self-guided programming. Culture Days encourages organizers to plan digital presentations. For in-person events, organizers should consider self-guided or pre-registered events to help limited capacity. Organizers must make sure they are following municipal, regional, provincial and public health guidelines in their area. Ontario Culture Days has created resource pages for organizers and ways to discover Ontario arts and culture from home for audiences.

Event organizers may be eligible for funding through the Community Support Fund. The Community Support Fund combines existing grant programs to provide financial support to residents and community groups who want to enrich and connect the Burlington community through sport, recreation, art and cultural experiences. This is a one-time per year funding program. By providing access to funding, the City is looking for innovative ideas to connect and enhance the community through events and activities that offer meaningful opportunities to strengthen and nourish community spirit.

Those interested in hosting a Culture Days event, can register the event online with Culture Days at culturedays.ca. For more information about participating in Culture Days, contact Adam Belovari at 905-335-7600, ext. 7335 or adam.belovari@burlington.ca by Sept 3.

About Culture Days

Culture Days has become the largest cultural event in Canada, attracting an estimated 2.5 million annual attendees to thousands of free activities and performances hosted by artists, cultural organizations and municipalities in hundreds of communities across Canada. Visit culturedays.ca for more information.