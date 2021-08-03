Hamilton reported a three-day COVID count of 40

Hamilton Public Health reported a total of 40 new COVID cases over the three-day long weekend. But with recoveries the number of active cases dropped by five to 133. There were no deaths and hospitalizations sit at 25. The seven-day average for new cases in Hamilton is 17. The outbreak at St Joseph’s Villa and the Meat Factory are declared over, but there were new outbreaks at Carol Anne’s Place, YWCA, and Chlan’s landscaping, leaving the total number of outbreaks at seven. Halton recorded 33 cases over the three-day weekend with no deaths. There are now only three COVID patients in Halton hospitals.

Ontario is reporting 164 cases of COVID19 today and two deaths since Saturday. There were 168 cases reported yesterday. Today, there are 45 new cases in the Toronto, 23 in York Region and 22 in Peel Region.

Vaccinations hit new single-day lows over the long weekend. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 19,591,917 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. This includes 31,015 doses administered on August 2nd and 41,121 doses administered on August 1st. There are now 9.1 million residents fully vaccinated.