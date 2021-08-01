Rediscover the great outdoors and explore Canada’s hidden gems

With the prospect of the pandemic easing, but with some hesitancy about foreign travel still in many minds Canada– long a favorite destination for tourists from around the world–might be the best options for Canadians this year. Now might be the perfect time to explore the beauty right here in the great white north.

In fact, 65 per cent of Canadians are re-discovering the joy of domestic travel, and nearly half are planning to take at least one road trip this summer according to new poll conducted by Toyota Canada.

Get some ideas for your summer road trip by learning about our country’s lesser-know-but-incredibly-picturesque drives:

Mighty Fraser Circle Route

Follow this tour through the lower mainland, from Vancouver to Lillooet and back, discovering ancient traditions, historic sites and outdoor adventures. You’ll get to visit the small communities that call BC’s largest river home.

Crowsnest Highway

Stretching from Southern Alberta to Vancouver, the Crowsnest Highway route is full of mining history and beautiful scenery. The Alberta portion starts a couple hours south of Calgary, with the charming towns of Bellevue, Hillcrest, Blairmore and Coleman offering opportunities to explore the area’s coal mining history. You’ll also find picturesque hikes and quaint mom-and-pop shops along the way.

The shores of Lake Winnipeg

Did you know that Lake Winnipeg is even larger than Lake Ontario? This means it has a lot of shoreline to explore. One great route takes you from Gimli to Riverton along the gravel Highway 222, passing through Camp Pemberton and Hnausa Beach Provincial Parks, both of which both offer stunning views.

The Loyalist Parkway

This provincial highway hugs the shores of Lake Ontario, offering many scenic rest stops and picnic areas at the roadside. Throughout the 94 kilometres of the parkway, you can experience recreational activities that range from swimming, fishing and boating to exploring historical homes and museums as well as nature trails abundant with wildlife.

St. Lawrence Route

Enjoy a unique view of the St. Lawrence River and discover the beautiful Charlevoix region of Quebec on this 78-kilometre road. In addition to art and history museums, original watermills and windmills can be discovered on this road trip. You’ll also have the opportunity to board the ferry to wander around L’Isle-aux-Coudres, a 23-kilometre island in the middle of the St. Lawrence Seaway.

Sunrise Trail

This awesome summer road trip will take you along Nova Scotia’s North Shore, with views of sandy beaches and the scenic Northumberland Strait. Begin your journey in Amherst and wind along the shore, making stops in Tatamagouche, Pictou, New Glasgow and Auld’s Cove along the way. (NC)