Province records 218 new COVID cases amid low vaccination count
Ontario is reporting 218 cases of COVID19 and two deaths. Over 14,100 tests were completed. Locally, there are 40 new cases in Toronto, 33 in Peel Region, 23 in York Region and 16 in Middlesex-London. There were only 60,000 vaccinations administered Saturday-the lowest single-day count since May 3rd. There are now over 9 Million residents fully vaccinated.
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 14 new COVID cases today-down from Thursday’s 20. There were no deaths reported. The number of active cases sits at 138-down one from Thursday, and there has been no change in the six active outbreaks underway in Hamilton. There are 26 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals. The seven-day average for new cases is 16 and the positivity rate is 2.0 percent. Halton reported 13 cases for the second day in a row-eight of them were in Milton. There were no deaths and hospitalizations remain at four. The Villages at Tansley Woods report there is only one active case at the facility.