Love on the rocks: Hockey star Evander Kane accused of gambling, being a deadbeat dad

A nasty matrimonial row has resulted in a Twitter war between San Jose Sharks forward, Evander Kane and his estranged wife, Anna. She posted a series of tweets accusing Kane of being a habitual gambler who threw games. She also charged that Kane was holidaying in Europe while she was forced to sell her wedding ring to make ends meet and that they had lost their home to foreclosure. The Kanes have one child and Anna is expecting another.

Kane has denied both the gambling allegations and the charge that he is not supporting his wife and child.



In 2019, Kane was sued by a casino in Las Vegas after he walked out on a half-million-dollar gambling debt. The suit alleged that Kane had received $500,000 in gambling markers from the casino in April while the Sharks were in Las Vegas for a playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights. The suit claims that Kane left the casino without making arrangements to settle the debt. The casino sought full restitution plus repayment of legal fees associated with the lawsuit.

Earlier this year Kane reportedly filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy in California after amassing $26.8 million of debt. Kane, 29, is three seasons into a $49 million, seven-year contract. The NHL is investigating the allegation that Kane bet on hockey games. Earlier the Sharks were reportedly trying to shop Kane. This won’t help.