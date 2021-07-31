Ontario COVID case count rises for sixth straight day.
The COVID case count in Ontario continues to creep upwards. Ontario is reporting 258 cases of COVID19 and six deaths. Over 19,100 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 1.2 percent. Locally, there are 53 new cases in Toronto, 33 in York Region, 28 in the Region of Waterloo and 26 in Peel Region.
As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 19,459,198 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 81,590 doses administered yesterday. The number of fully vaccinated residents is expected to pass 9 million Saturday.
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 14 new COVID cases today-down from Thursday’s 20. There were no deaths reported. The number of active cases sits at 138-down one from Thursday, and there has been no change in the six active outbreaks underway in Hamilton. There are 26 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals. The seven-day average for new cases is 16 and the positivity rate is 2.0 percent. Halton reported 13 cases for the second day in a row-eight of them were in Milton. There were no deaths and hospitalizations remain at four. The Villages at Tansley Woods report there is only one active case at the facility.