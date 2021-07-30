Nearly 600,000 more second shots needed for next step in reopening

Ontario has reached a positive milestone in its vaccine rollout with 80% of Ontarians aged 12 and over having now received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This brings Ontario one step closer to exiting Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen and easing the majority of public health measures.

The province entered Step Three of the Roadmap on July 16th, and will remain in Step Three of the Roadmap for at least 21 days and until 75% of the eligible population aged 12 and over have received their second dose. Currently in Ontario 70.2 percent have received their second dose. That means another 580,000 approximately need to get that second shot before the full opening of the province. In addition, no public health unit must have less than 70% of their eligible population aged 12 and over fully vaccinated, and other key public health and health care indicators must also continue to remain stable.

Upon exiting the Roadmap, the vast majority of public health measures, including capacity limits, will be lifted. Only a small number of measures will remain in place, including the requirement for passive screening, such as posting a sign, and businesses requiring a safety plan.

As the Delta variant is the dominant strain in Ontario, which is not the case with some other provinces, face coverings will also continue to be required for indoor public settings. This is consistent with other jurisdictions such as Quebec and Israel, and the CDC recently updated their recommendation that fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors again in locations with high COVID-19 transmission rates. The Chief Medical Officer of Health will continue to evaluate this need on an ongoing basis