Hamilton reporting 14 new COVID cases

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 14 new COVID cases today-down from Thursday’s 20. There were no deaths reported. The number of active cases sits at 138-down one from Thursday, and there has been no change in the six active outbreaks underway in Hamilton. There are 26 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals. The seven-day average for new cases is 16 and the positivity rate is 2.0 percent. Halton reported 13 cases for the second day in a row-eight of them were in Milton. There were no deaths and hospitalizations remain at four. The Villages at Tansley Woods report there is only one active case at the facility.

Ontario is reporting 226 cases of COVID19 and 11 deaths. Nearly 21,000 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 1.1 percent. Locally, there are 62 new cases in Toronto, 35 in the Region of Waterloo, 24 in Peel Region, 13 in York Region and 13 in Halton Region.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 19,377,608 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 83,907 doses administered yesterday. The total number of fully vaccinated residents is 8.9 million.