COVID case count creeping upwards two weeks into step three reopening

On the two-week anniversary of Ontario entering Step three of reopening, Ontario is reporting 226 cases of COVID19 and 11 deaths. Nearly 21,000 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 1.1 percent. Locally, there are 62 new cases in Toronto, 35 in the Region of Waterloo, 24 in Peel Region, 13 in York Region and 13 in Halton Region.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 19,377,608 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 83,907 doses administered yesterday. The total number of fully vaccinated residents is 8.9 million.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 20 new COVID cases and no fatalities. The number of active cases is creeping up. It now sits at 139 after being in the high 90’s a week ago. Hospitalizations in Hamilton were up by 5 cases to 34. Another outbreak was reported at the Meat Factory, bringing the total number of active outbreaks in Hamilton to 6. Halton public health reported 13 new cases, one of them at the Villages at Tansley Woods. There were no fatalities reported and hospitalization in Halton remained at four.