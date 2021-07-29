Have your say on Fifty Point Master Plan

The Hamilton Conservation Authority is looking for public input as it formulates a master plan for the development of the Fifty Point Conservation Area.

HCA started acquiring land for Fifty Point in 1970 and the original development plans were prepared in 1975. The conservation area opened to the public in 1978 and since then site development has been guided through two Master Plans. The current effort is aimed at updating and replacing the 2000 Master Plan. The recommendations in this Master Plan are intended to help guide and direct HCA’s management, capital improvements and operation of Fifty Point for the next ten years.

Public input will help HCA draft a new plan for conservation and land management at Fifty Point for the next ten years. Historically this area was primarily agricultural in nature, however, there are now significant development pressures surrounding the property and population growth is rapidly transforming the area. The conservation area is now one of the few remaining areas of public shoreline in the area. Consequently, Fifty Point has become a major waterfront destination experiencing more intensive recreational use than most other HCA areas. The natural areas of the property are also an important refuge and habitat for migratory birds and other species being displaced by the surrounding development.

The Public is invited to provide input by taking a survey. To assist those interested, HCA staff will be at Fifty Point Conservation Area this Saturday July 31st in the marina area from 9 AM to 3 PM to answer questions about the new master plan for Fifty Point. Consultation closes Aug. 15.