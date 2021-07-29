Grassroots programs to combat youth violence and human trafficking

Two area organizations will receive provincial grants to help combat youth violence and human trafficking. Minister Fullerton, Minister of Children Community and Social Services, announced the funding this week.

The Afro Canadian Caribbean Association (Hamilton) will receive $284,671 to deliver a community-based youth development program to prevent crime, violence and increase awareness and self-confidence through a “Rites of Passage” African-centred approach designed to help Black youth make empowering decisions that will lead to positive outcomes. Central to this program is the embedding of an Afro-cultural lens. The program components include: Mentorship, Peer Support (Virtual and in person-post COVID-19), Cultural/Educational After School Program and Weekend Retreat with African Elders/Cultural Animateurs, Parental supports and the creation of an entrepreneurial hub for Black youth.

Ganohkwasra Family Assault Support Services (Six Nations of the Grand River) will use $246,165 for its Youth Violence and Human Trafficking Program (YVHTPP). It complements their Anti Human Trafficking Unit, which has been officially approved by the Ministry under the Anti Human Trafficking Community Supports Fund, Indigenous Led Initiative Fund. Through YVHTPP, Ganohkwasra will provide human trafficking (HT) education and awareness to Six Nations of the Grand River community members. In addition, they will provide human trafficking survivors, and those at risk of human trafficking, with mentoring to build their confidence and skills and to motivate human trafficking survivors to pursue post secondary education in the helping professions.

