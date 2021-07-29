Active COVID case count is creeping back up in Hamilton

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 20 new COVID cases and no fatalities. The number of active cases is creeping up. It now sits at 139 after being in the high 90’s a week ago. Hospitalizations in Hamilton were up by 5 cases to 34. Another outbreak was reported at the Meat Factory, bringing the total number of active outbreaks in Hamilton to 6. Halton public health reported 13 new cases, one of them at the Villages at Tansley Woods. There were no fatalities reported and hospitalization in Halton remained at four.

Two weeks after entering Step 3 of reopening, Ontario is reporting more than 200 COVID cases for the first time since July 6. 218 cases of COVID19 and over 19,400 tests are being reported today, along with three deaths. Locally, there are 38 new cases in Toronto, 38 in Peel Region, 19 in the Region of Waterloo and 13 in Grey Bruce.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 19,293,701 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 89,157 doses administered yesterday. The total number with one shot is now 10.4 Million and the total with both shots is 8.7 Million residents.