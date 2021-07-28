Under Pressure Habs apologize for Mailloux affair

The Montreal Canadiens have issued an apology for their decision to draft 18=year-old Logan Mailloux who was charged with defamation and the distribution of non-consensual offensive photography last year after taking and sharing a photo of himself and an 18-year-old girl engaged in a sexual act. The teen was playing with the SK Lejon in Sweden during the 2020-21 season when he took and shared the non-consensual image. He was charged and fined under Swedish law last December and ordered to pay just over $2,000.

Last week, in acknowledging the incident, Mailloux asked NHL teams not take him in the draft after the details of the incident received broader exposure in the days before the event.

Wednesday, in the wake of backlash from members of the public, politicians and some of the team’s corporate sponsors, Canadiens Owner, President and CEO, Geoff Molson, issued the following letter on the team’s decision to draft Logan Mailloux.

Message to everyone impacted by our decision:

Habs owner Jeff Molson

I want to share with you my perspective on our decision to select Logan Mailloux in the 2021 NHL Draft. This decision, made in the context of the Draft, turned out to be instantaneously very offensive to many of you.

I understand that you expect more from us and we let you down. The Montreal Canadiens are more than a hockey team. Logan’s actions do not reflect the values of our organization and I apologize for the pain this selection has caused.

First and foremost, regarding the young woman who is the victim, I want to say that we do not minimize what she has had to, and continues to have to, live through. No one, especially not an 18-year-old, should have to suffer through a traumatic experience like this. We are there to support her and her family and respect their privacy.

Our selection of Logan was never intended to be disrespectful towards her or her family, or more generally towards women or other victims of similar situations. Our decision was not intended, in any shape or form, to be an endorsement of the culture of violence against women.

Logan is a young man who committed a serious transgression. He is genuinely remorseful about the pain he has caused. He is committed to becoming a better person and we will work with him through this process.