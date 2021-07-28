Rockton World’s Fair returning this Thanksgiving Weekend

It’s been around since 1853 and after missing last years event because of the pandemic, the Rockton Worlds Fair will be back. The annual agricultural-themed showcase of the former township of Beverly is a tradition for local residents but also for people from all over. The fair’s Manager Lois James says this year’s event will be a little smaller, because of anticipated COVID restrictions, The event is scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend October 8-11. show horses

Rockton World’s Fair ca. 1930s

“It will be a little smaller, all the way around,” said Lois., but we will still have all the key attractions—the midway, the demolition derby, and the food concessions. We will be observing all the necessary distancing protocols.” The Midway will be back

Because of the need for precautions, tickets can only be obtained online. Those wishing to attend should visit the Fair website frequently as more information will be posted as it becomes available. https://www.rocktonworldsfair.com