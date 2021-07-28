Leafs swap goalies with Carolina without a trade

It appears the Freddy Anderson era is over in Toronto with the announcement that the Toronto Maple Leafs have signed a three-year contract with free-agent goalie Petr Mrazek. Its not a trade but it looks like Toronto and Carolina are still exchanging goalies as Anderson is expected to sign with Carolina

The Maple Leafs will pay Mrazek $3.8 million per season.

29-year-old Mrazek last played for the Carolina Hurricanes appearing in just 12 games in 2020-21 due to injury. But he performed well in those games, posting a .923 save percentage and 2.06 goals-against average.

He had his best season in 2015-16 with the Detroit Red Wings when Mrazek appeared in 54 games, posting a .921 save percentage and 2.33 GAA with four shutouts.

Andersen, who finished with a .896 save percentage in 24 games, had a tough season, in Toronto, eventually losing the starting job to Jack Campbell and missed time with a knee injury.

Andersen played five seasons in Toronto after being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks for multiple draft picks in 2016.

The Maple Leafs also announced a separate trade in which the team acquired defenceman Brennan Menell from the Minnesota Wild for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2022. Menell, 24, has only appeared in five games with the Wild but in 2019-20 led all American Hockey League defensemen with 42 assists and finished second with 47 points to earn First-Team All-Star honours.